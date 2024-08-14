Akshaya Patra Foundation ties up with Majeed Foundation, offers scholarship to 130 students

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) The Akshaya Patra Foundation on Wednesday announced a scholarship programme in association with Dr Majeed Foundation.

This year, the two organisations have decided to give away Rs 25 lakh in scholarships benefiting over 130 students from government and government-aided schools.

The scholarships will support 75 students passing 11th and 12th standard and 55 students completing their bachelor’s degrees, covering their full academic fees and enabling them to pursue higher education without financial constraints, the Akshaya Patra Foundation said.

“Through this initiative, the Akshaya Patra Foundation aims to extend its mission beyond the successful mid-day meal scheme," the organisation said. PTI GMS GMS ANE