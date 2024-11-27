Akshaya Patra partners with Kenya's Food4Education to share expertise

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) The Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) announced on Wednesday its partnership with Food4Education, a Kenya-based nonprofit organisation, to share best practices in implementing mid-day meal programmes for school children.

APF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week to serve as the knowledge partner for Food4Education.

The collaboration will leverage APF’s expertise in large-scale kitchen operations, technology, safety, and logistics to enhance the efficiency of meal delivery as Food4Education scales its operations across Africa, the foundation said in a statement.

“The partnership aims to improve educational and health outcomes by sharing best practices,” it added.

Wawira Njiru, Founder and CEO of Food4Education, described the partnership as a transformational model for international collaboration in school feeding. “It showcases how locally-rooted strategies can influence global policies on child nutrition,” she said.

Chanchalapathi Dasa, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of APF said, “This collaboration marks a new chapter in our journey as we extend our mission to nourish and empower children globally.” The Akshaya Patra Foundation currently implements the PM POSHAN Scheme in India, serving over 2.25 million children across 23,000+ schools in 16 states and two union territories. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH