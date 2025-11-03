Akshayakalpa Organic launches high-protein milk

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) Akshayakalpa Organic on Monday launched high-protein milk, further expanding its portfolio that includes high-protein paneer, peanut and ragi-based snacks.

The new variant is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to make clean, functional nutrition accessible to Indian consumers, it said in a statement.

The high-protein milk will be available across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, and can be ordered through the Akshayakalpa App and on Swiggy throughout November, the company said.

Produced from fresh organic cow milk and developed using ultrafiltration technology, the new high-protein milk delivers 25 grams of protein per 250 ml serving and is lactose-free. The milk is also free from antibiotics, preservatives, and added hormones, it said.

"It is designed to be gentle on the gut and easy to digest, offering consumers a healthy option that can be consumed directly from the pack or used in smoothies, cereals, and beverages," the company said.

Shashi Kumar, Founder and CEO of Akshayakalpa Organic, said, "Protein is one of the most critical nutrients for long-term health, yet most Indian diets do not provide enough of it. With the launch of our high-protein milk, we are strengthening our commitment to clean, functional nutrition." PTI AMP SSK