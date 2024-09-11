Akurli bridge project in Mumbai to address major traffic bottleneck: Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the Akurli bridge on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai will address a major traffic bottleneck and is expected to bring dual benefits to the citizens by saving valuable time and fuel.

It was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The project, which had been languishing for several years, was expedited following the intervention of the commerce and industry minister.

The completion of this road work brings significant relief to lakhs of Mumbaikars, as it addresses a major traffic bottleneck on one of the city's arterial roads, he said.

Goyal said that the project was completed within the deadline due to holding a series of meetings on a regular basis with concerned stakeholders.

The work was completed within 30 days of his first meeting at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 14.

The minister has instructed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and traffic police to expedite the widening of the Akurli underpass, ensuring its completion by the first week of October without causing further traffic inconveniences.

He also instructed to expedite the extension of Coastal Road to Bhayandar and accelerate projects that will clear traffic bottlenecks with flyovers, underpasses and roads.

Goyal is a Lok Sabha member from Mumbai (North).