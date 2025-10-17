Aland 'Vote theft' probe: SIT raids properties linked to Ex-BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Oct 17 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged vote theft in Karnataka's Aland assembly constituency, on Friday raided places linked to former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar and his sons, police sources said.

The probe stems from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference in New Delhi, where he accused a "systematic" effort to delete over 6,000 names, primarily from Congress strongholds and minority communities, from the Aland voters' list ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

In response, the Karnataka government formed an SIT headed by senior IPS officer B K Singh to investigate the matter.

Sources said three houses linked to former Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar were searched on Friday.

The raids targeted former Zilla Panchayat Vice President Harshanand Guttedar and Santosh Guttedar, who are sons of Subhash Guttedar.

In addition, a Chartered Accountant's house in Vivekananda Nagar in Kalaburagi city was raided. PTI GMS ROH