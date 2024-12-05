Alappuzha accident: MBBS student dies, toll rises to six

Kochi, Dec 5 (PTI) One of the MBBS students critically injured in the accident that claimed five lives in Alappuzha, has succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, police said on Thursday.

Albin George (19), passed away following severe injuries sustained in the collision that occurred on the night of December 2 near Kalarcode in Alappuzha district.

The accident involved a rented car carrying first-year MBBS students from the Vandanam Government Medical College, which collided with a KSRTC bus.

Five students died on the spot, and six others were injured, one of them critically. With George's death on Thursday, the toll has now risen to six.