Alarm raised over ageing safari vehicles as tourists get stranded in Ranthambore due to canter breakdown

Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) In the wake of tourists getting stranded inside the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) after their safari vehicle broke down, tourism stakeholders are raising an alarm over the growing number of ageing diesel-powered canters operating in the park, many of which are more than a decade old.

The incident that occurred in Zone 6 of the park on Saturday evening saw 20 tourists, including a seven-month-old child, stranded in the jungle for more than an hour after their safari canter broke down, nearly four kilometres from the park's exit.

The situation was further exacerbated by a guide who allegedly abandoned the group, leaving the tourists in panic as darkness descended. However, park authorities said the guide had gone to seek help.

With darkness falling, heated exchanges broke out between the tourists and the guide, parts of which were recorded. The tourists were finally escorted out of the park after they were stranded for more than an hour.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Pramod Dhakad said three canters, their drivers and the guide have been barred from entering the park till further orders.

Meanwhile, an audio clip has surfaced on social media in which a woman tourist is explaining the ordeal, telling an officer how they managed to reach the exit gate to seek help and a canter with no working headlight eventually came with the help of a torchlight to rescue them.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and reliability of the park's ageing safari vehicles.

Ranthambore is home to around 70 tigers and the breakdown highlights the challenges regarding the park's tourism infrastructure, including the condition of the safari vehicles.

According to officials, the canter that broke down was one of the older models running on outdated BS-III engines.

The fleet of safari vehicles, which includes both Maruti Gypsies and canters, plays a pivotal role in tiger safaris at the famed park.

There are 287 canters and 269 Maruti Gypsies are engaged in tiger safaris. They are made available for tourists on a roster basis.

"When canters are used for more than eight to 10 years, maintenance issues typically begin to surface. Although their registration with the transport department is valid for up to 15 years, it is generally advisable to replace them before they demand high maintenance and service to avoid escalating problems and ensure reliability," an official source said.

The canters used in tiger safaris are large, open-top, diesel-powered vehicles specifically designed for group wildlife tours. These vehicles are typically modified to carry multiple passengers (up to 20 people), allowing them to explore the park's wilderness in a safe and comfortable manner.

Canters are popular for tiger safaris due to their capacity to accommodate more tourists compared to smaller vehicles like Maruti Gypsies, making them a cost-effective option for the operators.

Many of the canters in the RTR, which are still operating on BS-III-compliant engines, do not meet the latest emission standards (BS-VI).

"This is a significant concern about the environmental impact of tourism in the park, especially given the growing demand for sustainable practices in wildlife tourism," an environmentalist said.

"The impact of these old diesel vehicles cannot be ignored. Switching to BS-VI-compliant canters has crucial benefits as these vehicles reduce emissions, can help parks like Ranthambore meet stricter environmental standards and appeal to eco-conscious tourists," Himanshu Jangid, an activist based in Jaipur, said.

Ranthambore attracts thousands of domestic and international visitors annually.