Alarmed by resignation of EC Arun Goel, creates atmosphere of uncertainty: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday said it was "alarmed" by Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation just ahead of the general elections and demanded the Union government provide a clear statement on the circumstances in which this situation has emerged.

Advertisment

It also said that Goel's move on the eve of the general elections created an atmosphere of uncertainty.

Goel resigned as Election Commissioner on Saturday. His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year.

According to a law ministry notification, Goel's resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday. It was not immediately known why he stepped down.

Advertisment

"The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is alarmed by the sudden development within the Election Commission of India," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"One of the election commissioners, who had three years remaining before retirement, has resigned and the resignation has been formally accepted. With one of the commissioner positions already vacant this creates a situation where the commission is presently represented by a single member, the Chief Election Commissioner," it said.

The party said that this creates "an atmosphere of uncertainty" on the eve of the elections to the 18th Lok Sabha. "With the new law on appointment of ECs, the composition of the Election Commission is under the complete control of the government," the CPI(M) said.

Advertisment

The Chief Election Commissioner And Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service And Term of Office) Act, passed by Parliament in December 2023, has provisions to set up a search committee chaired by the law minister and two other persons not below the rank of secretary, to prepare a panel of five persons for consideration of the selection committee for appointment as CEC or ECs.

The bill also has provisions for a selection committee, chaired by the prime minister, leader of the opposition and a Union minister, to make recommendations to the President for appointment of CEC and other ECs.

"This situation raises concerns that need to be addressed to ensure the credibility of this Constitutional entity and its capacity to conduct free and fair polls. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) demands that the Central government provide a clear statement on the circumstances in which this situation has emerged," the Left party said. PTI AO NSD NSD