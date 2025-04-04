Alarming rise in forest fires in Bihar, Valmiki Tiger Reserve most affected

Patna, Apr 4 (PTI) Bihar has witnessed an alarming increase in forest fires, rising to 771 from 283 in just one year, according to the Bihar Economic Survey-2024-25 report.

The areas affected by the fire incidents also rose to 1404.9 hectare from 386.9 hectare during the same period, the report said.

More than half of the total forest fires in the state took place in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve, the lone national park in Bihar, says the report.

State Forest Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI that most of the incidents were ground fire or bush fire and those were immediately doused.

According to the Economic Survey report tabled in the assembly recently, “The state witnessed 283 forest fires in 2022-23, and the number rose drastically to 771 in the year 2023-24”. The state had seen 445 wildfire incidents in 2021-22.

The areas burnt due to such fires have also risen alarmingly in the state. According to the report, 1404.9 hectare of area was burnt because of wildfire incidents in Bihar in 2023-24, while the figure was 386.9 hectare in 2022-23.

“Forest fires are a major threat to forest ecosystems and human communities around the world. As per the Indian State of Forest report, persistent hotter and drier weather due to climate change and other human factors such as land conversion for agriculture are the main drivers of increase in forest fires.

Fortunately, half of Bihar’s forests are categorised as less fire-prone, it said adding that the state is keen to create awareness among the public about fire safety and minimising instances of crop residue burning across the state.

Out of the total 771 forest fire incidents in the state, VTR reported 505, followed by the districts of Rohtas (66), Jamui (40), Banka (30), Kaimur (29), Munger (27), Nawada (26), Gaya (21), Nalanda (20) and Aurangabad (7).

It may be recalled that a fire incident recently occurred in Mandar Hills in Banka district on March 30. Since the hill is mostly rocky and full of bushes, officials called it a bush fire which was doused after some time.

Commenting on the reasons for the increase in the forest fires in Bihar, Preyashi said “Most of the forest fires in Bihar are ground fire or bush fire which are immediately doused. It is true that the number of forest fire incidents has increased in the state, but damage is very limited. The department handled these incidents effectively.” Timely reporting and communication of incidents from the Forest Survey of India (FSI) to field units have resulted in better monitoring, the official said.

“A long period of dry, non-rainy weather has increased the susceptibility of forests to fires, creating an environment conducive to fire ignition and spread. Besides, random and sporadic fire incidents have also been attributed to activities like crop burning”, explained Preyashi.

Talking to PTI, Prabhat Kumar Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, said, there are other reasons for the forest fire too, especially in VTR which has adjoining forests.

“The VTR, located in West Champaran district, shares its boundary with the Chitwan National Park and Parsa Wildlife Reserve of Nepal, and Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh,” Gupta said.

One cannot deny that climate change is intensifying, raising the frequency and severity of forest fires worldwide, he said.