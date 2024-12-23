Alcohol consumption celebrated in Malayalam cinema, alleges CPI(M) leader Sudhakaran

Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 23 (PTI) CPI(M) veteran and former minister G Sudhakaran has strongly criticised the content of Malayalam cinema, alleging that alcohol consumption is glorified in films.

Addressing a programme in this district a day ago, Sudhakaran lamented that no films with meaningful content are being produced in Kerala anymore.

"Kerala was once a land where outstanding films were made. Do we see films like 'Asuravithu', 'Bhargaveenilayam', or 'Kabani Nadi Chuvannappol' anymore?" he asked.

Sudhakaran claimed that every film now begins with scenes of alcohol consumption.

"Drinking has been normalised as part of everyday life. When our youth drink, why do the police arrest them? Shouldn't these film actors, who promote drinking, be held accountable instead? Why are these films being approved at all?" the veteran leader asked.

"Have you ever seen alcohol consumption celebrated in European films?" Sudhakaran questioned. PTI TGB KH