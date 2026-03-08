Alcohol worth Rs 57 lakh from Daman seized in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Mar 8 (PTI) The Excise Department has seized Indian-Made Foreign Liquor worth over Rs 57 lakh that was being smuggled into Maharashtra from the Union Territory of Daman, a senior official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of State Excise (Palghar) Ganesh Bargaje said the alcohol, including whisky and beer from leading brands, was concealed under a large consignment of velvet wallpaper on a truck.

The seizure was made on Friday morning after a team intercepted the truck in the Talasari area. The alcohol, meant for sale only in Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was being smuggled into Maharashtra, the official said.

“The liquor stock is valued at Rs 57,12,000. We have detained the driver and registered a case under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act at the Talasari police station,” Bargaje added. PTI COR NR