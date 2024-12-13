Alcoholic, two others held for firing at de-addiction centre staffers, vandalising ambulance

Pune, Dec 13 (PTI) An alcoholic angered by his wife's decision to send him to rehab and two others, including a bar owner, were arrested in Pune for allegedly opening fire at staffers of a de-addiction centre and vandalising their ambulance, a police official said on Friday.

No one was hurt in the firing that took place on Thursday night, the Wagholi police station official said.

"Accused Sandip Hargude is an alcoholic who has been to rehab earlier but his condition had not improved. On Thursday night, when he was drinking with a friend in the bar owned by Vishal Kolte, his wife called up a de-addiction centre and asked them to take him from there. The incident happened when the ambulance reached there at 8:45pm and tried to take Hargude out of the bar," the official said.

"Kolte opened fire at the de-addiction centre staffers though no one was hurt since the two rounds hit the ground. Sandip Hargude, his friend Amol Hragude and Kolte then pelted the ambulance with stones and vandalised it. The de-addiction staffers ran from there and approached police," he added.

The three have been arrested under Bharatiy Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act provisions, the official said. PTI SPK BNM