Alert CCTV monitoring team foils cattle theft at temple in Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka), Jun 17 (PTI) An alert CCTV monitoring team helped prevent a cow theft at the Kamalashile temple's goshala (cow shelter) in this district.

At approximately 2.45 am on Sunday, two men entered the goshala and secured three cows by cutting the ropes. However, the temple's live CCTV monitoring system detected the suspicious activity, prompting immediate action.

Personnel at the monitoring centre in Kundapur swiftly alerted both the temple's security guards and police. Responding promptly, the guards rushed to the goshala, resulting in the thieves fleeing the place. Although one cow briefly went missing, it was later found just outside the temple gate. All three cows were safely returned to the goshala.

Speaking to PTI, a temple official said that Monday being a festival day, more people had been put on the vigilance team.

Police have registered a case and are investigating. PTI CORR AMP SS