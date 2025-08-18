Alert CR motorman applies brake, saves life of man near railway tracks in Thane

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI ) The life of a person lying dangerously close to the railway tracks in the Parsik Line section in Thane district was saved by the timely act of alertness of a Central Railway motorman, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on August 15, he added.

"Motorman SK Khairnar was on duty while taking an empty coach from Sanpada to Diva for passenger transport. At that time, in the Parsik section, he saw a person very close to the railway tracks. He immediately applied the emergency brake and stopped the train a few meters away from the person," a CR release said.

"The motorman not only prevented a possible accident but also counselled the individual. Khairnar explained to the person that he should not endanger his own life and keep a safe distance from the tracks," it added.

Fortunately, the train was empty, the official said.

"If the train had been completely crowded, the chances of saving the person would have been very low as applying the emergency brake would have been unsafe for many passengers. Secondly, even if the emergency brake is applied, a train running at a speed of 90 to 100 kmph with passengers would have found it difficult to stop in such a short distance," he explained.

Such incidents of trespassing or inadvertently coming onto the tracks are extremely dangerous for the life and safety of the person concerned, puts stress on the motorman/loco pilot, and also inconveniences passengers when untoward incidents case delays, the release said. PTI COR BNM