Alert head constable prevents big fire in south Delhi house

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) An alert head constable averted a serious fire from spreading in a house in south Delhi's Shahpur Jat area, officials said on Saturday.

A video clip of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday, in which the policeman is seen risking his life to douse the fire by covering a burning LPG cylinder with a wet cloth while panicked residents were screaming for help.

Due to the prompt and brave act by Bhandari, who was on patrolling duty in Shahpur Jat under Hauz Khas area, a serious mishap caused by a fire at a house was prevented, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

"His swift and courageous actions, especially considering the building's four floors, prevented the fire from spreading and saved valuable lives," Chauhan said.

On September 1, the constable said Bhandari was patrolling the Shahpur Jat area at 10 pm when he heard a commotion and quickly responded, the DCP said.

On reaching the spot, he noticed a large crowd and that a fire had broken out on the ground floor of a house. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Bhandari acted swiftly and, without fear for his own safety, he entered the house, and took immediate action to control the blaze by dousing the gas cylinder fuelling the fire, the officer said.

Covering the cylinder with wet cloths and applying water to it, he managed to prevent the fire from escalating, he said.

Chauhan said Bhandari's promptness and bravery act prevented the fire from spreading further in the four-story building and precious lives were saved. He is being rewarded for this valiant act, he said.