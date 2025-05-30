Alert in several Assam districts for heavy rain; Guwahati hit by massive waterlogging

Guwahati, May 30 (PTI) Alert for very heavy rainfall and gusty wind was issued for several districts of Assam on Friday as incessant downpour lashed most parts of the state, including largest city Guwahati which was also hit by massive waterlogging in almost all localities, disrupting normal life.

Incessant rainfall was reported from several districts of the state, especially in the western and southern parts, since Thursday night, with the meteorological department forecasting more rainfall over the next couple of days, official reports said.

As per Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) data, 'red alert' has been sounded in Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Nalbari, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts.

'Orange alert' has been issued for the districts of Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Darrang, Udalguri, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Sonitpur.

'Red alert' implies 'warning/take action', while 'orange alert' is to be on 'alert/be prepared to take action'.

The districts on red alert have been warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, and likely squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.

The 10 districts on 'orange alert' are likely to be hit by thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty wind reaching wind speed of 30-40 kmph, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

The districts of Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Darrang and Udalguri have 'red alert' issued for Saturday too by the RMC.

Guwahati has been lashed with rainfall since Thursday night, causing waterlogging in almost all localities of the city.

Areas such as Panjabari, Six Mile, Rukminigaon, Hatigaon, Anil Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Chandmari, were under water, with the level reaching up to waist level in many places.

People were seen using inflatable rafts to commute in parts of the city as students, officer-goers and others waded through the waters to reach their destinations.

Several educational institutions closed early, though students remained stranded on roads for hours due to the waterlogging.

Heads of government offices were reportedly also instructed to allow employees to leave after 3 pm, if they wish, to avoid traffic snarls in view of the inclement weather and waterlogging.

Official sources said landslides have been reported from different parts of the city, though the details were not immediately available. PTI SSG SSG ACD