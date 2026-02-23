Alert locals immediately about wildlife movement: Karnataka Forest Minister tells officials

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday directed officials to ensure that information regarding the movement of wild animals in areas adjoining forests is immediately shared with plantation growers’ associations, labour unions and local leaders as soon as it is received at the command centre.

The directive was issued during an emergency meeting held by the minister with senior officials through video conference following the death of two plantation workers within a span of seven days at an estate near Hunasehalli in Chikkamagaluru district.

Khandre instructed officials to create WhatsApp groups for local leaders and landowners in villages located in human-wildlife conflict zones to facilitate quick dissemination of information.

On Sunday, 42-year-old agricultural worker Boramma was killed in a wild elephant attack at an estate in Chikkamagaluru district, triggering protests, following which police even had to resort to lathi-charge as they staged a protest with her body on the streets demanding justice.

Emphasizing that human life is precious, the Minister expressed grief over the recurring deaths and asked officials and staff to maintain a round-the-clock vigil to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

He directed the mandatory imposition of prohibitory orders under section 144 during wildlife capture operations and insisted on using advanced equipment, such as thermal drones.

Officials informed that after a person was killed in an elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru last week, steps had been taken to capture the elephant and locals were warned against venturing into plantations.

However, the latest death occurred as the victim (Boramma) went to the estate despite the warning.

According to a statement issued by the minister's office, Khandre said that if plantation owners send workers to the fields despite prior warnings from the Forest department, they must be cautioned and held accountable.

In case of negligence, cases should be registered against them.

"As per information, 35 elephants are currently moving in three groups outside forest areas in Chikkamagaluru district. While it is common for elephants to venture out of forests during summer, officials and staff must ensure that human-wildlife conflicts do not occur. The number of deaths due to wildlife-human conflict must decrease each year and not increase," he said, urging sincere efforts from all concerned.

With the next two-three months expected to be highly challenging due to summer, the minister has instructed senior officials to visit areas prone to human-wildlife conflict and guide field officers and staff. PTI AMP ROH