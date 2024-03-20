Alert milkman foils bid by unidentified person to take away cows in Thane; FIR registered

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly trying to take away cows from a cowshed in Ambarnath area of Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The suspect couldn't succeed in his attempt as a milkman spotted him on the early Tuesday morning, following which he fled in a car, an official said.

Police have registered a case under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on the complaint filed by the milkman.

Prima facie, the suspect had administered some sedative to at least four cows out of nine when the milkman saw him, as per the First Information Report.

No arrest has been made so far. PTI COR NSK