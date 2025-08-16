Alert sounded for residents as water level of two rivers in Latur rises

Latur, Aug 16 (PTI) An alert was sounded on Saturday for residents on the banks of the Terna and Manjara rivers in Latur district, following the release of water amid heavy rains, officials said.

Ten gates of the Lower Terna dam were lifted by 10 cm each in the morning, releasing water at the rate of 3,806.56 cusec into the river. Later in the afternoon, six gates were closed, reducing the discharge at a rate of 1,522.56 cusec through four gates, officials added. Thanks to heavy rainfall in catchment areas, the Manjara dam in Dhanegaon is now 87 per cent full.

The Manjara River originates near the Gavalwadi village in Beed district and flows south, eventually joining the Godavari River in Telangana. The Terna River flows through the Ausa and Nilanga Talukas in Latur district.

Adding to the concern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Latur district between 1 pm and 4 pm on Saturday. PTI COR NSK