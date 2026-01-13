Alert sounded in Jharkhand after 2 suspected cases of Nipah virus detected in Bengal

Ranchi, Jan 13 (PTI) An alert has been issued in Jharkhand after two suspected cases of Nipah virus were detected in neighbouring West Bengal, an official.

The state’s health ministry has issued a set of guidelines over surveillance and public awareness, he said.

Nipah virus is a notifiable disease, with high mortality and potential for rapid spread, requiring immediate reporting to the Central government.

"I have given instructions that strict surveillance, a rapid reporting system, and public awareness programmes should be implemented in all districts so that people receive complete information about the symptoms, prevention, and precautions related to the disease, and to prevent any outbreak in Jharkhand," Health Minister Irfan Ansari said in a statement.

A senior official of the West Bengal health department had on Monday said two nurses working at a private hospital in North 24 Parganas district showed symptoms of the Nipah virus.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has also written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, assuring full support from the Centre, official sources said. PTI SAN RBT