Alert sounded in low-lying areas as inflows increase in Godavari river

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 10 (PTI) The East Godavari district administration on Tuesday issued a flood alert to people living in low-lying areas following heavy water inflows into Godavari river.

Following heavy rainfall, the Dowleswaram Barrage near Rajahmundry is expected to receive up to 12 to 13 lakh cusecs of water by Wednesday morning, said an official.

“By Wednesday morning 12 to 13 lakh cusecs of floodwater is likely and the second level warning could be issued,” said East Godavari district collector in an official press release.

She also said immersion of Ganesha idols in the river will not be allowed.

The collector noted that the idols must be handed over to the district officials stationed at various ghats for the immersion.

In view of huge inflows, Konaseema and Kakinada district administrations have set up control room numbers.

North Andhra region received heavy rainfall in the past two days while an overflowing Yeleru canal has flooded the National Highway number 216 between Pithapuram and Gollaprolu in Kakinada district. PTI STH ROH