Alert train crew averts accident in Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka), July 24 (PTI) The alertness of an express train's loco pilot and his assistant helped averted an accident near the Udupi Railway station on Wednesday, officials said.

After noticing that a huge tree had fallen on tracks, they managed to stop the train just in time.

According to a statement from the Railways, the incident occurred near the Udupi Railway station. After the train was halted, railway workers quickly arrived at the spot to clear the tracks.

According to sources from Konkan Railway, the Matsyagandha Express was on its way from Barkur to Udupi when the crew noticed the tree on the tracks at 9.18 am Acting swiftly, they applied the emergency brakes, bringing the train to a stop without any incident.

An overhead equipment team (OHT), responsible for track maintenance, promptly removed the fallen tree, allowing the train to continue its journey shortly after.

In recognition of their timely and decisive action, Konkan Railway CMD Santhosh Kumar Jha presented the train's crew members a cash reward of Rs 15,000 each. The awards were presented to the crew at Surathkal Railway station later in the day. PTI CORR AMP SS