Aliawati Longkumer appointed India's next envoy to Democratic People's Republic of Korea

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Diplomat Aliawati Longkumer has been appointed as India's new ambassador to Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday announced.

Longkumer is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Aliawati Longkumer (YOA: 2008), presently Charge d'affaires a.i. Embassy of India, Asuncion, Paraguay, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the MEA said in a statement.

In another statement, the MEA said that diplomat Sandeep Sood (YOA: 2009) has been appointed as the country's new envoy to the Republic of Guinea.

Sood, presently director in the MEA, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.