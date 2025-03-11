Aligarh chief mufti urges Muslims to ensure cordial atmosphere on Holi

Aligarh (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) The chief mufti of Aligarh, Khalid Hameed, has urged Muslims to take all precautions to ensure that the festival of Holi, which falls on a Friday of Ramzan, passes off peacefully in a cordial atmosphere.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mufti Hameed said, "Muslims should adopt a flexible approach. While going for Friday prayers, they should avoid passing through areas where colours are being sprinkled." He also urged the imams of mosques in mixed localities to delay the prescribed timing of the Friday prayers by an hour to avoid any possible clash.

He emphasised that with minor adjustments, the Muslim community could contribute to the peaceful celebration of Holi.