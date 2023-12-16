Aligarh cop who 'accidentally' shot woman in head arrested

Aligarh (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) Sub-Inspector (SI) Manoj Sharma who was absconding since he allegedly shot a woman accidentally in the head was arrested on Saturday, officials said here on Saturday.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has been doing the rounds on social media, purportedly shows the officer cocking his pistol inside a police station when suddenly it goes off and hits a woman who was standing across the table in the head. She collapses immediately on the spot.

The incident which appears to be a case of "accidental firing" occurred on December 8 and the victim Ishrat Nigar (55) succumbed to her injuries on December 14.

"SI Manoj Sharma was arrested in Bannadevi Police area today. He was absconding since the incident," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi said.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against the absconding sub-inspector and a reward of Rs 20,000 was also announced on his head.

Police have already arrested the policeman who handed the pistol over to the SI for negligence, the SSP said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY