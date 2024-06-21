Aligarh lynching: Jamiat demands swift probe to bring perpetrators to justice

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Thursday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to expedite investigation into the mob lynching incident in Aligarh and ensure that all those guilty are brought to justice without delay.

A man was allegedly lynched in Aligarh on Tuesday night by a mob that accused him of theft, triggering communal tension.

Six people were arrested after the mob attacked 35-year-old Fareed in Mamu Bhanja locality, police said. Seven people, part of the mob, have been identified.

By the time police reached the spot, Fareed was seriously injured and was rushed to the Malkhan Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

In a statement, Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani unequivocally condemned the recent incidents of mob violence in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

He emphasised that barbaric acts like mob lynching have no place in any civilized society.

In the wake of the Aligarh incident, Madani urged the Uttar Pradesh government to expedite the investigation and ensure that all those involved are brought to justice without delay.

He also called for necessary assistance and reasonable compensation to the victim's family.

Madani appealed to all communities to remain calm and to seek justice through legal measures, emphasising the importance of upholding the principles of justice and peace to prevent such incidents from dividing the country and its people.

Also, a delegation from the Jamiat district unit, along with other civil organisations, met with the victim's family to offer condolences and express solidarity.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, Fareed was returning home from work when he was mobbed and thrashed by some residents on Tuesday night over suspicion of theft, Superintendent of Police City M Shekhar Pathak had said.

As the news of the incident spread, many people gathered at the hospital and demanded the arrest of the accused, he said. PTI ASK NB NB