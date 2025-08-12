Aligarh sub-inspector reinstated after probe reveals he was assaulted by village pradhan

Aligarh (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A police sub-inspector, who was transferred to the Police Lines following a clash with some men allegedly led by a village pradhan, has been reinstated after it was found that he was in fact beaten up and threatened by the pradhan, officials said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer (Chharra) Dhananjay told reporters that the sub-inspector, Rajiv Singh, was transferred on Monday due to a "clerical error".

He said that six persons, including village pradhan Divendra, were booked on August 9 during Raksha Bandhan celebrations for unruly behaviour and assaulting the sub-inspector after he challenged them.

The main accused, Divendra Pradhan, was arrested on Tuesday, and efforts are on to trace the remaining five accused, the CO said.