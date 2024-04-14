Align your actions to vision of ships first: Navy chief Hari Kumar to men and women in whites

Panaji, April 14 (PTI) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Sunday urged Indian Navy officers to align their actions to the vision of ships first, asserting that the maritime force continues to affirmatively expand its operational footprint.

“It is the unwavering professionalism and indomitable spirit of our personnel which ensures our success, always and every time. Our men and women, who don the whites with pride, are the formidable bulwark of our service,” he said.

Kumar was speaking after presenting gallantry and distinguished service medals during the Naval Investiture ceremony held on behalf of the President of India at INS Hansa naval base in Vasco town of South Goa.

Kumar said, “...towards supporting our warriors in white, who valiantly fight at sea, patrol the deep reaches of oceans, and soar through the skies, I urge each one of you to affirm and align all your actions to the vision of ships first, our basic building block in line with Nation First." Naval personnel who have demonstrated gallantry, leadership, professional accomplishment and distinguished service of a high order were presented the awards.

Kumar said the Navy and the nation have grown stronger by the naval staff’s dedication and commitment. “Continue your efforts guided by the values of Duty, Honour, Courage,” he said.

He said that “the Indian Navy is Naye Bharat ki nayi nausena aur naye nausena ki nayi soch – the new and confident Bharatiya Nausena that is not shy to wear its identity of Bharat”.

The awards presented during the ceremony included “Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) and Vishisht Seva Medals”.

The naval chief presented Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety and the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in Weapon Improvement and Electrical Engineering.

Citations to various units were also awarded during the ceremony.

Congratulating the award winners and their families, he said, “You should be proud of your achievements. Special salute to the families who support silently but saliently.” The event commenced with a ceremonial parade witnessed by the spouses and family members of awardees along with several senior officials of the Indian Navy. PTI RPS ARU NR