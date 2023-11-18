Alignment work of Nagpur-Goa expressway in final stages: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Nov 18 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the process of finalising alignment of the proposed Nagpur-Goa expressway would soon be complete.

The laying of a gas pipeline along the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway too was in the final stages, he said, speaking to reporters here.

Alignment of the Nagpur-Goa expressway is almost final, and it will soon be notified, Fadnavis said to a question.

Land acquisition and tender process for the project will start once the alignment notification is published, he added.

Asked about a proposed petro-chemical complex in Nagpur, Fadnavis said one report has been submitted and another report was expected to be submitted. As per his information, this report was positive, he added.

But the laying of a gas pipeline along the Samruddhi expressway was already in the final stages and it will meet the industries' need, Fadnavis said. PTI CLS KRK