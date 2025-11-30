ALIMCO launches e-scooter, motorised wheelchair add-on on 53rd Foundation Day

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) on Sunday marked its 53rd Foundation Day with a brand revamp and the launch of two new assistive mobility products aimed at expanding accessible transportation for persons with disabilities.

A public sector undertaking under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, ALIMCO produces various kinds of assistive devices to serve all types of disabilities across the country.

At an event presided over by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, the Miniratna PSU unveiled its new purple-themed corporate logo, designed by NID Ahmedabad, along with a three-wheeler electric scooter and a clip-on motorised device that converts a manual wheelchair into a battery-powered mobility aid.

Calling the launches a “paradigm shift” in disability assistance, Kumar said the focus was now on moving beyond basic equipment to “smart, aspirational technology”.

“The EV scooter and clip-on device are not just machines; they are instruments of freedom that align perfectly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Sugamya Bharat',” Kumar said.

Ministers of State B L Verma and Ramdas Athawale praised ALIMCO's expansion over the past decade, during which it has provided assistive devices to more than 32 lakh beneficiaries.

They said the innovations were expected to improve mobility and independence for persons with disabilities and senior citizens across both rural and urban regions.

Additional Secretary in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Manmeet Nanda, said ALIMCO was undergoing a major technological overhaul, integrating 3D fabrication, setting up more than 100 PM Divyasha Kendras and partnering with institutes such as IIT-Madras.

“The new products launched today are a testament to this 'Lab to Land' commitment,” she said.

“Our new logo represents a harmony between compassion and engineering excellence. With the launch of the EV scooter and motorised solutions, ALIMCO is stepping into the future to ensure our products are modern, efficient and dignified,” ALIMCO CMD Praveen Kumar said. PTI UZM ARI