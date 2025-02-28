ALIMCO to set up auxiliary production centre in Tripura: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) ALIMCO will establish north-east's first auxiliary production centre in Tripura to boost assistive device manufacturing and service delivery for people with disabilities and senior citizens in the region, the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry said.

With an investment of Rs 45 crore, the centre of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) a PSU under Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will serve the need for a dedicated production and distribution facility to efficiently cater to the north-east.

This new initiative further aims to enhance accessibility to assistive devices while generating employment opportunities for the local population, the ministry said in a statement.

The Bhumi Pujan and Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for this facility will be held on March 1, in the presence of dignitaries including Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma.