Alipur blaze: Complaints about fire safety made several times but nothing happened, allege relatives and residents

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Several complaints were made to authorities about fire safety in Dayalpur market area in Alipur here but no one paid any attention, relatives of victims of the explosion and fire incident and some residents alleged Friday.

Advertisment

Devendra Saini, a nurse at the drug rehabilitation centre, said the work at the paint factory, where fire broke out, mostly involves use of inflammable substances and multiple complaints were submitted by them.

"By the time police reached the spot, damage was already done. We made several complaints earlier regarding our concerns but nothing happened. This is a place where fire catches easier than petrol. Government always engages in blame game, how can we expect help from them?" he asked.

"Paint work includes mostly inflammable substances and that factory was situated so close to us. We raised concerns but nobody paid attention," Saini alleged.

Advertisment

He further said that when the blast took place, the entire area was engulfed by fire instantly. "We could not do anything about it," he said.

The death toll in the explosion and subsequent fire in the paint factory rose to 11 with four more bodies recovered from the premises.

Police said four persons injured in the fire that broke out on Thursday evening are in hospital.

Advertisment

The fire was preceded by a blast and soon it spread to nearby buildings, including the drug rehabilitation centre and eight shops.

One of the victims' family members Malti said the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

"My husband's brother was there at the factory when it caught fire. We couldn't even recognise the bodies. They were charred beyond recognition," she said.

Advertisment

Another family member of a victim said they have not been informed by the police whether their kin has survived or not and they have no information about where the deceased and the injured were taken.

"My nephew is one of the victims. Police didn't even tell us where the injured and deceased have been taken. We asked if he is dead or alive but the police did not even tell us that," Ekta (55) told PTI.

A fire official said a call about the blaze was received around 5:30 pm on Thursday and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control by 9 pm, he said.

Advertisment

A resident said, "All the locals have given their places on rent to the factory owners. How can we complain about them? This is also an issue for us since our relatives and acquaintances have their properties here. We want to get rid of such illegally running factories but not at the cost of our relationships." Another resident Ajay alleged that the village has more than 100 factories running illegally.

"We have heard that a person who is associated with some political party has complained about these illegally running factories in the area. Alipur village has over 100 such factories. From chocolate to slippers and paint, every factory is functioning illegally here," he claimed.

Rajesh Rani, an eyewitnesses who lives nearby, said she was near the gate of her home when the blast took place and all she could do at that moment was to run away with her children and save their lives.

"I was sitting outside my house near the gate and suddenly noticed smoke fumes. The fire reached my gate and I alerted my family members and children to run inside. Who do we file complaint with? Nobody listens to us. We couldn't help others, I ran away with my children. Saving them was my only concern," she said.

Sarala, 58, one of the neighbours who was also present at the spot when the blast took place, said, "We were worried about saving our families. My son had just woken up and he alerted us about the fire." PTI ABU NIT ZMN