Alipur fire: NHRC asks Delhi govt to survey illegal units making hazardous chemicals

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi government and the police commissioner in the wake of the Alipur fire incident here in which 11 people died, officials said on Friday.

The rights panel has also directed the Delhi government to conduct a survey of all industrial units manufacturing hazardous chemicals and other inflammable substances, and running illegally without following the safety guidelines as per the Factories Act and submit a report within six weeks, they said.

Issuing the notices, the commission further observed that this is not an isolated incident of fire where innocent workers have died "due to negligence by the employers and the authorities in the national capital in the recent past".

"The public servants appear to have not taken any lessons from the previous tragedies," the officials said.

At least 11 people were killed and several injured in the fire that had broken out in the paint on February 15, according to the police.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a statement said it has taken suo motu cognisance of print and electronic media reports on the incident.

The commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the Delhi commissioner of police, seeking a detailed report in six weeks. The report should include the status of the FIR and the disbursement of compensation to the aggrieved families, it said.

The commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers responsible for the tragedy, the statement said.

"The report should also include the steps taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents violating the right to life of innocent people do not recur," it added.

According to the media reports, 20 people lost their lives in a massive fire at a four-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in May 2022. In January 2018, 17 workers had died in a fire at an illegal firecracker packaging unit in northwest Delhi's Bawana industrial area, it added. PTI KND KSS KSS