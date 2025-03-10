Alka Lamba demands implementation of 33 pc women's quota

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation.

Addressing a gathering, Lamba said the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha during the Congress government's tenure, but it could not be passed in the Lok Sabha.

"Today, despite being in power, the BJP has not implemented this law. We will keep fighting for its enforcement," she said.

The Congress leader said they intend to be the voice of the marginalised women. "We stand for those who are suffering and helpless. Our fight is to restore their lost confidence and dignity." Lamba said a year ago, they had written to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting a meeting to discuss the concerns of women, but received no response.

"I urge President Murmu to meet us, listen to the grievances of women and ensure justice for them," she said.

She added that the Congress would continue raising the women's reservation issue in Parliament.

"We demand implementation of the Women's Reservation law. In the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi will voice the concerns. In the Rajya Sabha, our senior leader Sonia Gandhi will advocate for it," she added.