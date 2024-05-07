Alkem Labs to organise 600 camps to raise awareness about controller medicines for asthma

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) On World Asthma Day 2024, a pharmaceutical firm announced organising over 600 camps across India in collaboration with nearly 100 hospitals in tier-one and tier-two cities under its "Reliever Free India" initiative.

Advertisment

This nationwide initiative was launched by Alkem Laboratories in 2023 to revolutionise asthma management by advocating for a shift in focus from reliance on reliever medications to the importance of controller medications, the company said in a statement.

Reliever medications provide quick relief during asthma symptoms by opening up the airways. Controller medications are taken regularly to prevent asthma symptoms and reduce inflammation in the airways.

"After a successful first year, Alkem is intensifying the campaign in its second year," the statement said.

Advertisment

Asthma affects a staggering 262 million people globally, causing recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. Despite advancements in medical treatment, asthma remains a significant challenge for patients and healthcare providers alike, the statement said.

The spokesperson of Alkem Laboratories said the firm had organised over 500 camps last year.

"This year, we are expanding our commitment by organizing at least 600 camps and clinics to raise awareness about asthma and its management. Our goal is to empower patients with the knowledge they need to take control of their health," the official said.

Advertisment

"Through the 'Reliever Free India' campaign, we are promoting a proactive approach to asthma management, aiming to improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals with this condition," the spokesperson of the firm added.

The "Reliever Free India" campaign emphasizes the importance of using controller medications for optimal asthma management.

While reliever medications offer immediate relief during asthma attacks, they do not address the underlying inflammation that contributes to the condition's chronic nature, the statement said.

Over-reliance on relievers can lead to poor long-term outcomes and increased risk of exacerbations.

"Through this campaign, Alkem Laboratories seeks to educate patients, healthcare professionals, and the general public about the benefits of controller medications in preventing asthma symptoms and reducing the need for rescue medication," it added. PTI PLB NSD NSD