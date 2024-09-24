All 10 flats in Dwarka issued for e-auction by DDA on Tuesday sold out

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) All 10 flats in Dwarka issued for e-auction on Tuesday by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have been sold out, officials said.

Tuesday's bidding featured a penthouse, three super High-Income Group (HIG) flats and six HIG flats. These flats were sold much above the reserve price.

The officials stated that on the first day of the e auction of the DDA Dwarka flats, all 10 flats put under bidding were sold out.

The e-auction will continue for the next two days and more flats will be put up for sale. It is expected that all flats will be sold out on those days also, a senior official said.

Earlier, flats in Rohini and Jasola offered under the housing scheme were sold out.

On August 6, three housing schemes were announced at a meeting of the DDA which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. PTI NIT NIT KSS KSS