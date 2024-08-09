All 10 mobile medical units now operational as Thane ZP appoints 38 personnel

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) All 10 mobile medical units under the Thane Zilla Parishad have become operational after 38 health personnel were appointed to operate them, an official said on Friday.

The appointment letters to 10 medical officers, eight general nursing midwives, 10 lab technicians and 10 pharmacists were given by ZP chief executive officer Rohan Ghughe and District Health Officer Dr Gangadhar Parge, he said.

"Earlier, only one MMU was operational in Murbad and Shahpur talukas. With these appointments, the remaining nine have also been deployed. It will greatly help people living in underserved rural regions. Three units each are in Murbad and Shahapur, two in Bhiwandi and one each in Ambernath and Kalyan talukas," he informed. PTI COR BNM