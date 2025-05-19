All 3 pillars of democracy are equal, but now only executive is dominant: Cong leader Chavan

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Congress leader and former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday said as per the Constitution all three pillars of democracy are equal and they should respect each other, but in today's context only executive is dominant.

Talking to reporters here, Chavan reiterated the Congress's opposition to the 'one nation, one election' proposal brought by the Modi government.

To a question on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai's remarks in Mumbai that all three pillars of the Constitution -- legislature, executive and judiciary -- were equal, the Congress leader contended that he agreed with the assertion, but things were different now.

"Pillars of democracy is now only on paper. Today, there is only one executive," Chavan said.

Asked about CJI Gavai expressing displeasure over protocol not being followed during his maiden visit to his home state Maharashtra on Sunday after assuming the top judicial office, the former CM opined it was up to the government to clarify its stand on the issue.

Chavan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must act against Madhya Pradesh's BJP minister who made objectionable comments in the context to Operation Sindoor.

The former Maharashtra CM, who represented the Congress during the visit of the 16th Finance Commission to Mumbai earlier this month and also the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election', maintained his party was opposed to the idea of simultaneous polls.

Chavan said he has suggested to the Finance Commission to chalk out a mechanism on equal sharing of taxes between states and the Centre.

At present, states get 41 per cent of the taxes from the central collection, he said.

The Congress leader asserted he also sought share for states in revenue generated through cess and surcharges.

Similarly, in centrally-sponsored schemes there should be flexibility in contributions from states. Funds under central schemes are not given to local bodies where elections are not held on time, he argued.

"In the last few years, there have been no local body polls in Maharashtra and no funds have been given for that period," the former CM pointed out.

Chavan said the Congress will oppose the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill as the party feels simultaneous polls are impractical and will not save public money as argued by the BJP-led Centre.

The bill proposes amendments to enable simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

"If there is a mid-term election, it will be for the remaining period of five years. For the entire country, 10 to 13 lakh EVMs are used for the Lok Sabha polls. If simultaneous elections to state assemblies and the Lok Sabha are held, then additional 10 to 13 lakh EVMs need to be purchased. Where is the question of saving money?" the former CM asked.

Saving will be only in the context of deployment of security personnel, he contended.

Chavan suggested bringing a law to enforce the election code of conduct and prevent its misuse. PTI MR RSY