All 5 accused apprehended for teenager's killing in Delhi’s Rohini over drugs

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A minor has been apprehended from Bihar in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old scrap dealer, who was stabbed to death by a group of youths over drugs in Delhi’s Rohini area last month, police said on Friday.

This minor's arrest on Thursday is the fifth and the last arrest in the case.

The five accused, identified as Ayush (22), Sudhanshu alias Monu (22), Prashant (20), and two minors, were caught for killing the teenager, identified as Kavyan.

The body of the victim was found lying injured on the road dividing Sector 7 and 8, Rohini, around 4.40 am on August 25, police said. He was taken to Dr. BSA Hospital, where he died during treatment.

“On the intervening night of August 24 and 25, a birthday party was held at a hotel in Rohini, attended by this group and others. Around 3:30 to 4:00 am, Sudhanshu, Prashant and two minors left on Ayush’s motorcycle to buy cold drinks and snacks,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

He added that near sector 7 and 8 dividing road, they confronted Kavyan and asked him about some prohibited stuff and upon denial, assaulted him.

“One of the two minors stabbed him on the neck with a knife he had procured earlier. After the stabbing, they fled to the hotel, later changed clothes with the help of associates, and four of them escaped to Bihar,” he said.

A case under sections related to murder was registered at North Rohini police station, and a team was formed to crack the case.

“During the investigation, police analysed more than 250 CCTV cameras over a 15-km stretch and traced a black motorcycle with a partially visible registration number. The bike was tracked to its owner, Ayush, who was later arrested from Naraina Bus Depot on August 25,” the officer added.

Based on his interrogation, the team tracked the other accused to Bihar and apprehended them.

Police have also recovered the knife used in the crime and blood-stained clothes worn by the accused at the time of the murder. Further investigation is underway.