All 5 'guarantees' implemented in Karnataka, PM and BJP spreading false information: Parameshwara

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Friday said his government had successfully implemented the five 'guarantees' made in the party's manifesto with provision of Rs 56,000 in the budget.

Advertisment

The BJP has been routinely attacking the Congress during the Maharashtra assembly poll campaign alleging it had not fulfilled promises after winning power in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Parameshwara said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders are spreading false information and are welcome to come to Karnataka to see the implementation of these guarantees.

"In Karnataka, the five guarantees given by the Congress party during the assembly elections are being successfully implemented. Lakhs of people are benefiting from them. After the formation of the government, in the very first cabinet meeting, it was decided to implement these five guarantees," he said.

Advertisment

"There is sufficient fund to implement the schemes. The Karnataka government has allocated Rs 56,000 crore in the budget for these five guarantees. Moreover, Rs 2,000 per month is being deposited in the bank accounts of women under the Grihalakshmi Guarantee. So far, 1.22 crore beneficiaries have benefited from this scheme and Rs 30,416 crore has been paid into their accounts," he added.

There are 1.66 crore beneficiaries of Griha Jyoti Yojana and a fund of Rs. 14,065 crore has been provided to them, while Rs 3000 per month is being given to unemployed youth under the Yuvananidhi guarantee, which has 4.30 lakh beneficiaries. Parameshwara said.

"Under the Shakti guarantee, every woman is getting free travel facilities in state-run buses. A total of 3.17 crore women have travelled under this scheme and Rs 6125 crore has been spent. Under Annabhagya guarantee, 10 kg food grains are being given free. It has benefited 1.15 crore persons and Rs 8229 crore has been spent," he said.

Advertisment

Parameshwara accused the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra of indulging in corruption, including "scams" of Rs 10,000 crore in Jalyukta Shivar Yojana and Rs 8,000 crore in the procurement of ambulances.

Maharashtra ranks second in the country in terms of violence against women, while drugs are being sold openly, which is getting youth addicted, he claimed.

"The government in Maharashtra is a government of moneylenders. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will form government (after assembly polls)," Parameshwara said.

Advertisment

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. PTI MR BNM