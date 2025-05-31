All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland join NDPP, give CM Rio absolute majority in assembly

Kohima, May 31 (PTI) All seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Saturday.

The merger gives the CM Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP an absolute majority in the 60-member assembly, increasing its tally from 25 to 32.

The NCP's Nagaland unit had sided with the Ajit Pawar-led faction after the party split.

NCP emerged as the third-largest party in the state in the 2023 assembly elections, after NDPP and its ally BJP, which won 12 seats.

According to an order issued by Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, the seven MLAs presented themselves and submitted formal letters, stating their decision to merge with the NDPP.

These MLAs are Namri Nchang of Tening, Picto Shohe of Atoizu, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe of Wokha Town, Y Mankhao Konyak of Mon Town, A Pongshi Phom of Longleng, P Longon of Noklak, and S Toiho Yeptho of Suruhoto.

The speaker noted that the merger met the constitutional requirement under the Tenth Schedule.

In line with the Members of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 2019, the speaker approved the merger and directed the assembly secretariat to update party affiliation records accordingly, the order said. PTI NBS NBS SOM