All 710 seats booked on first 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train Tour': IRCTC

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) The first 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train Tour' has received overwhelming response as all the seats have been booked ahead of the scheduled departure on June 9, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited said on Friday.

In a release, IRCTC, a 'Navratna' PSU under the railway ministry, said all 710 seats have been booked in 11 coaches.

These comprise 480 in the Economy (Sleeper) category, 190 in Comfort (3AC) and 40 in Superior (2AC), indicating strong interest across travel classes, it added.

IRCTC in collaboration with Maharashtra government and Indian Railways launched the specially curated 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train Tour' to showcase the glorious history and grand heritage of the legendary Maratha king.

"The tour, spanning six days, will commence from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Tourists will be transported to key historical sites associated with the Maratha warrior-king, including Raigad Fort, Shivneri Fort, Pratapgarh Fort, Panhala Fort, Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganpati, and the immersive theme park Shivsrushti," it said.

In the view of 351th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Mharaj, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train will begin its journey from CSMT in Mumbai and cover destinations across Maharashtra including Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur, with guided sightseeing, hotel accommodations, vegetarian meals, transfers, and insurance all included in the package, IRCTC said.

The itinerary has been designed to provide a rich, educational, and comfortable experience for history enthusiasts and tourists alike and IRCTC will take all necessary efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests, an spokesperson said. PTI KK BNM