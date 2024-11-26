All about 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme

New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme. Here is an explainer of what the scheme is all about.

Advertisment

1. What is the One Nation One Subscription scheme?

The One Nation One Subscription is a new central scheme for providing countrywide access to scholarly research articles and journal publications. The scheme will be administered through a simple, user-friendly and fully digital process.

2. How will it work?

Advertisment

There will be a One Nation One Subscription facility for the government higher education institutions and R&D laboratories of the central government. The Department of Higher Education will have a unified portal through which the institutions will be able to access the journals.

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) will periodically review the usage of One Nation One Subscription and publications of Indian authors of these institutions.

3. What is the allocated budget?

Advertisment

About Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for One Nation One Subscription for three calendar years -- 2025, 2026 and 2027 -- as a new central sector scheme.

One Nation One Subscription will build on and further enhance the scope and reach of the range of initiatives undertaken by the Centre over the past decade in the domains of education for maximising access to quality higher education for the youth of India.

4. How will institutions or individuals benefit?

Advertisment

The national subscription will be coordinated by a central agency, namely the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The list covers more than 6,300 institutions, translating into nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty and researchers, who will be able to potentially avail benefits of One Nation One Subscription.

5. Which publications will be available on the portal?

Advertisment

Thirty major international journal publishers have been included in One Nation One Subscription. All of the nearly 13,000 e-journals published by these publishers will now be accessible through the portal.