All agencies working on war footing to ensure pothole-free city by Diwali: Atishi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday said that all agencies are working on war footing to ensure pothole-free city by Diwali.
According to a statement, Atishi held a review meeting on Friday with officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to assess the repair work on the roads under these agencies.
In the meeting, Atishi asserted, "As government, our priority is to provide better roads for the people of Delhi. All agencies are working at war footing to achieve this vision and are improving the city's roads.
"During our inspection, we found that many roads in Delhi are in a dilapidated condition, causing traffic problems due to potholes." In this regard, the entire Delhi Cabinet, along with Atishi, recently inspected the roads managed by the PWD in Delhi, it said.
During the inspection, it was noted that several roads had been handed over by the PWD to the DMRC and NCRTC, and many of these roads were in a dilapidated condition, requiring urgent repairs, the statement said.
Atishi directed the PWD officials to coordinate with these agencies to ensure the repair of the dilapidated roads under their purview. During the meeting, the officials from the DMRC and NCRTC updated Atishi on the progress of the repair work on the roads under their jurisdiction, it said.
The officials from the DMRC and NCRTC shared that over the past week, patchwork and pothole filling on most of the roads has been completed, and all work related to patching and potholes will be completed in the next two weeks, it stated.