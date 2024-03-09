All agricultural electricity consumers in Rajasthan to start getting solar power in 2 years: Minister

Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 9 (PTI) All agricultural electricity consumers in Rajasthan will start getting solar power during day time in next two years and the state will provide five lakh houses with rooftop solar system under Centre's PM Surya Ghar Yojna, energy minister Heeralal Nagar said on Saturday.

As per the renewable energy policy of 2023, five lakh houses in the state will be fitted with rooftop solar system and for this, the government will provide subsidy to consumers as well as loan from the bank for the rest of the amount, if required, Nagar told PTI.

The registration process for rooftop solar system in houses has already started, said Nagar, who represents Sangod constituency in the state assembly.

Besides, hundred per cent electricity connections to the farmers will start getting solar power supply during day time in next two years and that will sort out power crisis for the farmers, Nagar said.

The Pradhan Mantri KUSUM Yojana which offers a 33 per cent subsidy to farmers for agriculture connections is also in place to ensure power supply to hundred per cent agriculture connections during day time, he said.

Various other projects to resolve power crisis are underway in the state. Also, to promote green energy in urban areas, people are being encouraged for rooftop solar plant along with a subsidy for installation and 300 units of free electricity per month, the minister said.

Projects are also being prepared for renovation of existing power plants in the state, he added.

About BJP's prospects in the upcoming general elections, the minister said the party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is going to win all 25 parliamentary seats in the state.

The party has already allotted tickets to 15 candidates and the names of the remaining 10 candidates will be announced before the announcement of the election schedule, he said. PTI CORR HVA