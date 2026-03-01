All Anganwadi centres to become co-schools in Himachal

Shimla, Mar 1 (PTI) In a bid to integrate early childhood care with formal schooling and strengthen the foundation of learning, the Himachal Pradesh government has declared all Anganwadi centres "Anganwadi Co-Schools", officials said on Sunday.

A state-level joint committee, chaired by the secretary (education), has been constituted to effectively implement guidelines issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Education for co-locating Anganwadi Centres with schools, they said.

A state government spokesperson said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the present state government has taken determined steps to strengthen the foundations of early childhood care and the development of children.

"With a clear focus on nutrition, quality education and inclusive growth, the government is committed to ensuring that every child in Himachal Pradesh receives the support and opportunities needed to thrive and succeed." He said the present state government has placed child nutrition and early development at the centre of its governance agenda.

"Recognising that balanced and nutritious food is essential for both physical growth and mental well-being, the government has intensified efforts to secure the health and future of Himachal's youngest citizens," he said.

He further said that about 18,925 Anganwadi centres across the state are serving as pillars of community care, catering to the nutritional and early educational needs of children.

"Every month, the growth of children up to six years of age is carefully monitored on key physical and developmental parameters, ensuring that no child is left behind," he said. PTI COR PRK