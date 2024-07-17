All 'anti-people' decisions are 'achievements' of Cong govt, says HP BJP chief Rajiv Bindal

Una (HP), Jul 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday said that all the "anti-people" decisions taken by the government since its formation are the "achievements" of the Congress party.

Talking to the media persons here, he said that if the Congress government has become so powerful, it should show it by serving the people and not by snatching away their rights.

Referring to the 125-unit electricity subsidy being abolished for the income taxpayers in the state, Bindal alleged that all the "anti-people" decisions taken by the government since its formation are the "achievements" of the Congress party.

Rather than giving 300 free units of power as mentioned in its election manifesto, the Congress government has snatched 125 units of free power given to the people of Himachal Pradesh, Bindal said.

He alleged that the development has come to a standstill in the past 18 months and that the Congress government is synonymous with "bandh" (closure) as more than 1500 institutions including educational, health and other institutions, have been closed by the government.

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Bindal said that by making diesel and petrol expensive, the government has put an additional burden on the commoners. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG