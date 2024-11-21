All arrangements made for vote count in Pune district; three-tier security in place

Pune, Nov 21 (PTI) The local administration on Thursday said all arrangements, including a robust three-tier security system, have been made for Saturday's counting of votes polled in the 21 Maharashtra assembly constituencies in Pune district.

Voting for the 288-member assembly concluded on November 20.

"We have a total of 21 constituencies in Pune district. Of these, the counting of votes for eight constituencies in Pune city will take place at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in the Koregaon Park area.

"The counting of votes of seats in rural parts of Pune district will take place in respective constituencies. All necessary arrangements in terms of logistics and security have been completed," said collector and returning officer Suhas Divase.

The counting will start on Saturday (November 23) at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVM votes, he said.

Divase said a three-tier security system has been put in place for protection of EVMs as per Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. The first layer is being manned by central security forces, the second by the State Reserve Police Force and the third by the state police.

Strong rooms housing EVMs are under CCTV surveillance and its footage is being made available to candidates, informed the collector.

The strong rooms will be opened in the presence of observers and candidates, and then the EVMs will be brought out and taken to counting tables, said Divase. PTI SPK RSY