All beneficiaries from landslide-hit regions of Wayanad to receive free rations

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 (PTI) The Kerala government on Saturday announced free ration to the people of Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad district, which were hit by the devastating landslide on July 30.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said the people at Mundakkai and Chooralmala will receive the August month ration for free.

Currently, the ration is being provided free of charge to priority categories and at a fair price to non-priority categories.

However, in the disaster-struck region, ration will be provided free of cost to all categories, he added.

The toll in the Wayanad landslides climbed to 218, the district administration said.

The 218 dead include 90 women and 30 children.

Of the 218 bodies recovered from the landslides-hit areas, 152 have been identified by relatives.

It said that 143 body parts have also been recovered till date. 206 people are still missing.