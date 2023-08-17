All BJP govt schemes have corruption, SP needs to highlight it: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Accusing the ruling BJP government of corruption, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said it was the responsibility of his party to spread the "truth" among the people.

In his address at the conclusion of the party's Lok Jagran Abhiyan in Banda on Thursday, Yadav said, “There is corruption in every scheme of the BJP government. If we socialists do not wake the people up, then the BJP will lead the people into darkness. It is the responsibility of samajwadis to reach out to the public and tell them the truth." Continuing his attack on the BJP, he said, "Samajwadi Party is competing with a party that lies even after swearing by god's name." Inequality, inflation, corruption, injustice and crime are increasing in the country while conspiracies are being hatched to divide the society, the former chief minister said.

Yadav said that the BJP government does mot accept these problems, which willlead to the downfall. "Corruption has taken place on a large scale in Bundelkhand. Everyone has seen it. The Bundelkhand Expressway collapsed after the Prime Minister inaugurated it but the BJP government did not investigate this corruption," he said.

Yadav added, “The Prime Minister talked about making missiles in Bundelkhand. Ask the BJP on the whereabouts of these missiles? Where are crores of rupees going?" He added that opposition bloc INDIA and PDA -- a combination of "Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and alpasankhyak (minorities)" -- will together win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in next year's polls. PTI SLM CDN SKY SKY